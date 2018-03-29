Reviewing Mountain Province Diamonds (MPVD) & The Competition

Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ: MPVD) is one of 138 publicly-traded companies in the “METALS-NON FERR” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Mountain Province Diamonds to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mountain Province Diamonds $131.15 million $3.62 million 27.44 Mountain Province Diamonds Competitors $5.77 billion $442.89 million -8.84

Mountain Province Diamonds’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Mountain Province Diamonds. Mountain Province Diamonds is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Mountain Province Diamonds and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mountain Province Diamonds 0 0 0 0 N/A Mountain Province Diamonds Competitors 1028 3517 3720 164 2.36

As a group, “METALS-NON FERR” companies have a potential upside of 17.42%. Given Mountain Province Diamonds’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mountain Province Diamonds has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mountain Province Diamonds’ competitors have a beta of 2.90, meaning that their average stock price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.5% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.6% of shares of all “METALS-NON FERR” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of shares of all “METALS-NON FERR” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mountain Province Diamonds N/A 5.33% 2.07% Mountain Province Diamonds Competitors -153.78% -11.24% 0.56%

Summary

Mountain Province Diamonds competitors beat Mountain Province Diamonds on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. is a resource company. The Company is focused on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds to the global market. The Company holds interests in the GK Diamond Mine. The GK Diamond Mine is located in the Northwest Territories (NWT) of Canada, in the District of Mackenzie, 300 kilometers east-northeast of Yellowknife and 80 kilometers east-southeast of the Snap Lake Mine. The GK Diamond Mine includes various kimberlite deposits, such as 5034, Hearne, Tesla and Tuzo. The GK Diamond Mine covers approximately 10,350 acres. The GK Diamond Mine includes four mining leases (numbers 4341, 4199, 4200 and 4201).

