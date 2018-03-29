Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) & Its Rivals Head to Head Comparison

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE: PKG) is one of 24 public companies in the “CONTNRS & GLASS” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Packaging Corp Of America to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Packaging Corp Of America and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Packaging Corp Of America 10.37% 28.85% 9.51% Packaging Corp Of America Competitors 6.97% 26.17% 5.66%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.8% of Packaging Corp Of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of shares of all “CONTNRS & GLASS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Packaging Corp Of America shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of shares of all “CONTNRS & GLASS” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Packaging Corp Of America and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Packaging Corp Of America $6.44 billion $668.60 million 15.92 Packaging Corp Of America Competitors $4.68 billion $274.67 million 20.66

Packaging Corp Of America has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Packaging Corp Of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Packaging Corp Of America and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Packaging Corp Of America 0 6 6 0 2.50 Packaging Corp Of America Competitors 137 801 796 12 2.39

Packaging Corp Of America presently has a consensus price target of $127.64, indicating a potential upside of 13.38%. As a group, “CONTNRS & GLASS” companies have a potential upside of 14.53%. Given Packaging Corp Of America’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Packaging Corp Of America has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Packaging Corp Of America pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Packaging Corp Of America pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “CONTNRS & GLASS” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.3% and pay out 42.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Packaging Corp Of America has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Packaging Corp Of America has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Packaging Corp Of America’s peers have a beta of 0.99, indicating that their average stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Packaging Corp Of America beats its peers on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America (PCA) is a producer of containerboard products and uncoated freesheet. The Company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment produces a range of corrugated packaging products. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers and pressure sensitive papers. The Company’s containerboard mills produces linerboard and semi-chemical corrugating medium, which are papers primarily used in the production of corrugated products. The Company’s corrugated products manufacturing plants produce a range of corrugated packaging products, including conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods, multi-color boxes and displays. The Company also produces packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

