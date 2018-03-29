Reviewing Speedway Motorsports (TRK) & SJM (SJMHF)

Speedway Motorsports (NYSE: TRK) and SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Speedway Motorsports alerts:

23.4% of Speedway Motorsports shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.0% of Speedway Motorsports shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Speedway Motorsports has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SJM has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Speedway Motorsports and SJM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Speedway Motorsports 0 1 0 0 2.00 SJM 0 2 1 0 2.33

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Speedway Motorsports and SJM’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Speedway Motorsports $453.59 million 1.64 $148.24 million $3.61 5.03 SJM $5.38 billion 0.87 $298.10 million N/A N/A

SJM has higher revenue and earnings than Speedway Motorsports.

Profitability

This table compares Speedway Motorsports and SJM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Speedway Motorsports 31.30% 4.48% 2.52% SJM N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Speedway Motorsports pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. SJM does not pay a dividend. Speedway Motorsports pays out 16.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Speedway Motorsports beats SJM on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Speedway Motorsports Company Profile

Speedway Motorsports, Inc., through its subsidiaries, promotes, markets, and sponsors motorsports activities in the United States. The company owns and operates eight racing facilities, including Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, and Texas Motor Speedway racing facilities. As of December 31, 2017, its racing facilities included total seating capacity of approximately 715,000 with 754 luxury suites. The company also provides souvenir merchandising, including screen-printing and embroidery, as well as food, beverage, and hospitality catering services; and radio programming, production, and distribution services. In addition, it manufactures and distributes modified racing cars and parts; produces and sells micro-lubricant; distributes, wholesales, and retails motorsports and other sports-related souvenir merchandise and apparel; leases oil and gas mineral rights; and rents office, warehouse, and industrial park space, as well as track rentals for motorsports and non-motorsports events and activities, and driving schools. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Concord, North Carolina. Speedway Motorsports Inc. is a subsidiary of Sonic Financial Corporation.

SJM Company Profile

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau Special Administrative Region, the Peoples Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Gaming Operations, and Hotel and Catering Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 18 casinos comprising approximately 1,600 gaming tables and 2,100 slot machines. The Hotel and Catering Operations segment operates a hotel; and provides catering and related services. SJM Holdings Limited also provides marketing and promotion, property development, casino operations management, gaming promotion, food and beverage, and human resources and project management, as well as property and securities holding services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. SJM Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Sociedade de Turismo e Diversões de Macau, S.A.

Receive News & Ratings for Speedway Motorsports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Speedway Motorsports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.