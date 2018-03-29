Rex Energy Co. (REXX) Receives $2.93 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Rex Energy Co. (NASDAQ:REXX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.93.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Northland Securities set a $2.00 price target on shares of Rex Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Shares of Rex Energy stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.94. 51,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,253. Rex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -18.86.

Rex Energy Company Profile

Rex Energy Corporation is an independent oil, natural gas liquid (NGL) and natural gas company. The Company has operations in the Appalachian Basin and Illinois Basin. In the Appalachian Basin, the Company is focused on its Marcellus Shale, Utica Shale and Upper Devonian (Burkett) Shale drilling and exploration activities.

