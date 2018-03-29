REX Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $157.00 (REX)

REX (CURRENCY:REX) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. REX has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $157.00 worth of REX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REX token can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00003493 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, REX has traded 46.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007316 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002670 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00718235 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000649 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00014972 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013752 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00035416 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00144561 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029946 BTC.

About REX

REX’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. REX’s total supply is 24,015,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 tokens. The Reddit community for REX is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for REX is rexmls.com. REX’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here.

REX Token Trading

REX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and IDEX. It is not presently possible to purchase REX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REX must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REX using one of the exchanges listed above.

