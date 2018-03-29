Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $46.55 Million

Equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) will report $46.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.71 million. Rexford Industrial Realty posted sales of $35.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full-year sales of $46.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $185.06 million to $208.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $218.64 million per share, with estimates ranging from $191.75 million to $248.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rexford Industrial Realty.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.10). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 25.23%. The company had revenue of $45.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.29 million.

REXR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, November 27th. B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on Rexford Industrial Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.70.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $28.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $31.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2,240.11, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 120.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,037,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,221,000 after acquiring an additional 588,051 shares in the last quarter. 1060 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,172,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,020,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,331,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,818,000 after purchasing an additional 347,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 331.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 368,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,557,000 after purchasing an additional 283,359 shares during the last quarter.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed full-service real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on owning, operating and acquiring industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, L.P. is the operating partnership of the Company.

