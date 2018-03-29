RH (RH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

RH (NYSE:RH) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RH. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on RH in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on RH from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on RH from $1.37 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on RH from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.41.

Get RH alerts:

RH (NYSE:RH) traded up $3.13 on Thursday, reaching $95.37. The company had a trading volume of 774,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,188. The company has a market cap of $1,604.85, a P/E ratio of 478.52, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.76. RH has a twelve month low of $41.52 and a twelve month high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -48.40, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $670.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.39 million. RH had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth $222,000.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “RH (RH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/rh-rh-stock-rating-upgraded-by-wolfe-research.html.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. It provides its products through its retail galleries and Source Books, as well as online through rh.com, rhmodern.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and waterworks.com Websites.

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.