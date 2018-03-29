RH (RH) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

RH (NYSE: RH) is one of 191 public companies in the “NONFOOD RETAIL/WH” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare RH to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get RH alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for RH and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RH 1 10 7 0 2.33 RH Competitors 2116 11450 15224 593 2.49

RH currently has a consensus target price of $85.52, suggesting a potential downside of 10.03%. As a group, “NONFOOD RETAIL/WH” companies have a potential upside of 7.34%. Given RH’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RH has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.6% of shares of all “NONFOOD RETAIL/WH” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of RH shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “NONFOOD RETAIL/WH” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

RH has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RH’s competitors have a beta of 1.17, indicating that their average stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RH and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RH $2.44 billion $5.40 million 475.27 RH Competitors $8.91 billion $395.30 million -636.58

RH’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than RH. RH is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares RH and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RH 0.09% 48.59% 4.80% RH Competitors -0.23% -207.88% 3.82%

Summary

RH competitors beat RH on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. It provides its products through its retail galleries and Source Books, as well as online through rh.com, rhmodern.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and waterworks.com Websites. As of January 28, 2017, the company operated 85 retail galleries, including 50 legacy galleries, 6 larger format design galleries, 8 next generation design galleries, 1 RH modern gallery, and 5 RH baby and child galleries in the United States and Canada; 15 Waterworks showrooms in the United States and the United Kingdom; and 28 outlet stores. The company was formerly known as Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to RH in January 2017. RH was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Corte Madera, California.

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.