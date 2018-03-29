Rhoen Klinikum (RHK) Given a €25.20 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €25.20 ($31.11) price target on Rhoen Klinikum (ETR:RHK) in a research report released on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RHK. Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($27.16) price objective on Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Rhoen Klinikum in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €29.15 ($35.99) price objective on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Cfra set a €25.00 ($30.86) price objective on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €23.50 ($29.01) price objective on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €24.85 ($30.67).

Rhoen Klinikum (RHK) opened at €26.94 ($33.26) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,820.00 and a P/E ratio of 1,347.00. Rhoen Klinikum has a 1-year low of €25.08 ($30.96) and a 1-year high of €32.12 ($39.65).

About Rhoen Klinikum

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, builds, acquires, and operates primarily acute-care hospitals in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services in the areas of cardiological and coronary diseases, neurological disorders, oncology, lung diseases, and orthopedic and accident surgeries; rehabilitation services; and thoracic, pulmonary and vascular diseases, tumors, heart conditions, and nervous and skeletal system diseases.

