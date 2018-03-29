Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.08 Million Position in Fidelity Southern Co. (LION)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Southern Co. (NASDAQ:LION) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Fidelity Southern worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Fidelity Southern by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Southern by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Fidelity Southern by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Fidelity Southern by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Southern by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LION. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sandler O’Neill set a $25.00 price objective on Fidelity Southern and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Fidelity Southern from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other news, Director William C. Lankford, Jr. sold 2,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $56,807.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,571.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 524 shares of company stock valued at $12,013. Insiders own 18.77% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity Southern Co. (NASDAQ LION) opened at $23.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.97, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.25. Fidelity Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $24.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity Southern (NASDAQ:LION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $64.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.00 million. Fidelity Southern had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 13.59%. equities research analysts predict that Fidelity Southern Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity Southern Company Profile

Fidelity Southern Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company conducts its operations through its subsidiary bank, Fidelity Bank, which is a state chartered bank (the Bank). The Company provides an array of financial products and services for business and retail customers in the metropolitan Atlanta and Jacksonville, Orlando and Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida markets.

