Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.09 Million Position in Bank Mutual Co. (BKMU)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Bank Mutual Co. (NASDAQ:BKMU) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.22% of Bank Mutual worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Bank Mutual by 224.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 49,191 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Bank Mutual by 214.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 83,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 57,150 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Bank Mutual in the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Bank Mutual by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 13,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Bank Mutual by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. 54.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BKMU shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bank Mutual from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank Mutual from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Bank Mutual Co. (NASDAQ:BKMU) opened at $10.40 on Thursday. Bank Mutual Co. has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $11.30. The company has a market cap of $477.76, a PE ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Bank Mutual (NASDAQ:BKMU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Bank Mutual had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $25.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.10 million. sell-side analysts expect that Bank Mutual Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bank Mutual

Bank Mutual Corporation is a savings and loan holding company. The Company owns Bank Mutual (the Bank), a federally-chartered savings bank. The Bank is engaged in the business of community banking, which includes attracting deposits from and making loans to the general public and private businesses, as well as governmental and non-profit entities.

