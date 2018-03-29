Rhumbline Advisers Raises Position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.24% of The Andersons worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Andersons by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,652,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,634,000 after purchasing an additional 306,657 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in The Andersons by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 762,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,760,000 after purchasing an additional 59,803 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Andersons by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 349,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in The Andersons by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 227,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in The Andersons by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded The Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

In other The Andersons news, Director Rasesh H. Shah sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,728 shares in the company, valued at $853,116. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rasesh H. Shah sold 20,000 shares of The Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $725,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $1,143,430 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ ANDE) traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,929. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $934.05, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.19. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.60 and a 52-week high of $39.35.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. The Andersons had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 1.12%. The Andersons’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. The Andersons’s payout ratio is 45.21%.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

