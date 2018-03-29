Rhumbline Advisers Sells 9,038 Shares of United Financial Bancorp Inc (UBNK)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of United Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:UBNK) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,685 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,038 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.12% of United Financial Bancorp worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBNK. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Financial Bancorp by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 253,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 44,130 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of United Financial Bancorp by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 71,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Financial Bancorp by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 445,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,150,000 after acquiring an additional 60,102 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Financial Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Financial Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $414,000. 66.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Kucia sold 6,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $105,591.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,182.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UBNK shares. BidaskClub raised United Financial Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Financial Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. Sandler O’Neill set a $20.00 price objective on United Financial Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut United Financial Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Shares of United Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:UBNK) opened at $16.33 on Thursday. United Financial Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

United Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). United Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter. equities analysts forecast that United Financial Bancorp Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Financial Bancorp

United Financial Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary United Bank (the Bank) and various subsidiaries, delivers financial services to individuals, families and businesses in Connecticut and Massachusetts, including retail, commercial and consumer banking, as well as financial advisory services.

