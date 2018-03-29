Ride My Car (RIDE) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Ride My Car (CURRENCY:RIDE) traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One Ride My Car coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ride My Car has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ride My Car has a total market cap of $47,806.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Ride My Car was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000271 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded down 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000063 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Avoncoin (ACN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ride My Car

Ride My Car is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ride My Car’s total supply is 101,276,976 coins. The official website for Ride My Car is www.ridemycar.net. Ride My Car’s official Twitter account is @ridemycar_team.

Ride My Car Coin Trading

Ride My Car can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase Ride My Car directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ride My Car must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ride My Car using one of the exchanges listed above.

