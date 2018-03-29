RigNet (RNET) Director Charles Louis Iv Davis Sells 12,000 Shares

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) Director Charles Louis Iv Davis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $161,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,313 shares in the company, valued at $380,809.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Charles Louis Iv Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 19th, Charles Louis Iv Davis sold 8,000 shares of RigNet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $108,080.00.

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,227. The firm has a market cap of $244.22, a P/E ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. RigNet has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $22.91.

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $56.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.00 million. RigNet had a negative return on equity of 11.51% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. equities analysts forecast that RigNet will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

RNET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RigNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of RigNet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $15.00 price target on RigNet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in RigNet by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 455,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 168,275 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in RigNet by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 808,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,899,000 after purchasing an additional 74,090 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in RigNet by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 433,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 34,420 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RigNet in the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in RigNet by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 244,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after buying an additional 25,741 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RigNet Company Profile

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

