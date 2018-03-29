RingCentral (RNG) Position Increased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,223 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,573 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.38% of RingCentral worth $14,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crow Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 3,000 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total transaction of $202,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,842 shares in the company, valued at $8,695,546.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David Sipes sold 9,300 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $454,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,196 shares of company stock valued at $12,100,608 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RNG shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on RingCentral from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $61.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.79.

Shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) opened at $61.95 on Thursday. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $26.98 and a 1-year high of $69.60. The company has a market cap of $5,333.89, a PE ratio of -182.20 and a beta of 0.68.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $35.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase shares of its stock through a private placement purchase. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications and collaboration primarily in the United States. The company's products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, and enterprise-grade communications and collaboration solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses, which require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with additional text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that offers Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine.

