Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Earning Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) has trended somewhat negative on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Riot Blockchain earned a media sentiment score of -0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 41.631882932585 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Riot Blockchain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th.

Riot Blockchain (RIOT) traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,423. Riot Blockchain has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $46.20.

In other Riot Blockchain news, CEO John R. O’rourke III sold 30,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $869,257.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile

Riot Blockchain Inc, formerly Bioptix, Inc, intends to gain exposure to the block chain ecosystem through targeted investments in the sector, with a primary focus on the bitcoin and Ethereum blockchains. The Company also provides Enhanced Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR) platform for the detection of molecular interactions.

