Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $40.32 Million

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 14.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 29th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $40.32 million and $5.14 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0824 or 0.00001163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Bittrex, Binance and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

RCN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 489,033,040 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

Ripio Credit Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Huobi, OKEx, Gate.io, Binance and EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to buy Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

