Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) Trading 32% Lower Over Last Week

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Rise coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0858 or 0.00001090 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit and LiteBit.eu. During the last seven days, Rise has traded down 32% against the dollar. Rise has a total market cap of $10.51 million and approximately $3,603.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00078087 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00031211 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00009560 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00031035 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002797 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00014706 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005881 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 122,457,365 coins. The official website for Rise is rise.vision. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk, and created to reinforce programming langueage diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications, so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

Rise can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and YoBit. It is not possible to buy Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

