RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RFFC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

NYSEARCA RFFC traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $32.09. The stock had a trading volume of 13,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,580. RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $40.01.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RFFC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/riverfront-dynamic-us-flex-cap-etf-rffc-increases-dividend-to-0-04-per-share-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.