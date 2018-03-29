RLI (RLI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

RLI (NYSE:RLI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of RLI Corp have underperformed the industry in a year. The company has also seen its Zacks Consensus estimate move south in the last 60 days. Exposure to catastrophe loss and escalating expenses raise concerns. Net margin has been contracting over the last five years. Nonetheless, RLI Corp. is one of the industry’s most profitable P&C writers with an impressive track record of underwriting profits in 37 of the past 41 years (particularly the last 22 years). Its ability to consistently increase dividend, announce special dividends, maintain combined ratios at favorable levels as well as boast a solid capital position are other positives. Continuous strategic investments to fortify Casualty segment bode well. The company also remains focused on strengthening its underwriting results and has decided to drop the underperforming products from the property business.”

Get RLI alerts:

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of RLI in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $63.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2,779.03, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.28. RLI has a 1 year low of $50.34 and a 1 year high of $65.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $202.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.85 million. RLI had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 8.21%. equities research analysts forecast that RLI will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RLI news, VP Aaron Paul Diefenthaler sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $58,293.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $326,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,041 shares of company stock valued at $452,868. Insiders own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in RLI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in RLI during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in RLI during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in RLI during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in RLI during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. 87.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/rli-rli-rating-lowered-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

About RLI

RLI Corp. is a specialty insurance company. The Company underwrites selected property and casualty insurance through subsidiaries, as well as offers insurance coverages in both the specialty admitted, and excess and surplus markets. It operates through Casualty, Property and Surety segments. Its Casualty segment consists of commercial and personal umbrella, general liability, commercial transportation, professional services, small commercial, executive products, medical professional liability and other casualty businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.