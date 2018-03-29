Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 126.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 121,942 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $4,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,956,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 534.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,715,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129,810 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,006,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,905 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,608,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,381,000 after acquiring an additional 719,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,461,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,088,000 after acquiring an additional 147,153 shares during the last quarter.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE RLJ) opened at $19.50 on Thursday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,288.88, a PE ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $462.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.14 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 5.52%. sell-side analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 253.85%.

RLJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, December 21st. KeyCorp raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.27.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring premium-branded, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 156 hotels with approximately 30,570 rooms, located in 26 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

