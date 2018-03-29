Great Panther Silver Ltd (TSE:GPR) Director Sells C$30,200.00 in Stock

Great Panther Silver Ltd (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) Director Robert Alexander Archer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.51, for a total transaction of C$30,200.00.

Robert Alexander Archer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 22nd, Robert Alexander Archer sold 12,200 shares of Great Panther Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.61, for a total transaction of C$19,642.00.

Shares of Great Panther Silver Ltd (TSE:GPR) traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.51. 9,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.22, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.00 and a beta of 0.06. Great Panther Silver Ltd has a 52-week low of C$1.39 and a 52-week high of C$2.30.

About Great Panther Silver

Great Panther Silver Ltd (Great Panther) is a Canada-based silver mining and precious metals producer and exploration company. The Company owns two producing mining operations: the Topia Mine and the Guanajuato Mine Complex (GMC). Its segments include GMC, Topia, Exploration and Corporate. The GMC operations produce silver and gold.

