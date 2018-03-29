Robert Walters PLC (RWA) Insider Sells £892,580 in Stock

Robert Walters PLC (LON:RWA) insider Robert C. Walters sold 137,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 650 ($8.98), for a total value of £892,580 ($1,233,185.96).

Robert Walters PLC (LON RWA) opened at GBX 700 ($9.67) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $483.73 and a P/E ratio of 1,794.87. Robert Walters PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 380.50 ($5.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 692 ($9.56).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.30 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 10th. This is a boost from Robert Walters’s previous dividend of $2.75. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Robert Walters from GBX 650 ($8.98) to GBX 730 ($10.09) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.67) price objective on shares of Robert Walters in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.74) price target (down from GBX 595 ($8.22)) on shares of Robert Walters in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Robert Walters Company Profile

Robert Walters plc is a United Kingdom-based professional recruitment consultancy. The Company offers specialist professional recruitment and recruitment process outsourcing services. The Company’s segments are Asia Pacific, UK, Europe and Other International. Other International consists of the United States, South Africa, the Middle East and Brazil.

