Robert J. More Sells 24,429 Shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc (SNNA) Stock

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNNA) Director Robert J. More sold 24,429 shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $459,265.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ SNNA traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.78. 66,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,012. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $29.25.

Get Sienna Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $440,000. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: “Robert J. More Sells 24,429 Shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc (SNNA) Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/robert-j-more-sells-24429-shares-of-sienna-biopharmaceuticals-inc-snna-stock.html.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of topical products in medical dermatology and aesthetics. The company's lead product candidates include SNA-120, a first-in-class inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase A, which is in a Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of pruritus or itch associated with psoriasis, as well as for psoriasis; and SNA-125, a topical janus kinase 3 inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus.

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.