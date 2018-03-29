Robert V. Lapenta Buys 26,476 Shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc (RVLT) Stock

Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RVLT) Chairman Robert V. Lapenta purchased 26,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $91,606.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,001,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,465,106.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ RVLT traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $3.43. 157,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,154. The company has a market capitalization of $78.03, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.79. Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $9.17.

Revolution Lighting Technologies (NASDAQ:RVLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.05 million. Revolution Lighting Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. sell-side analysts forecast that Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

RVLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Roth Capital set a $5.00 target price on Revolution Lighting Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Revolution Lighting Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Revolution Lighting Technologies by 193.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 28,065 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Revolution Lighting Technologies during the second quarter valued at $144,000. Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Revolution Lighting Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in Revolution Lighting Technologies by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 69,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, markets and sells commercial grade light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional lighting fixtures. The Company operates in Lighting Products and Solutions (principally LED fixtures and lamps) segment. The Company’s products are used for outdoor and indoor applications, LED-based signage, channel-letter and contour lighting products, LED replacement lamps and commercial grade smart grid control systems.

