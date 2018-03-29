Roche (ROG) Given a CHF 237 Price Target by UBS Analysts

UBS set a CHF 237 target price on Roche (VTX:ROG) in a research report report published on Tuesday, March 20th, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs set a CHF 300 price target on Roche and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. DZ Bank set a CHF 270 price objective on Roche and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 262 price target on Roche and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 236 price objective on Roche and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Roche currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 253.30.

Roche (VTX:ROG) opened at CHF 219.60 on Tuesday. Roche has a 1 year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1 year high of CHF 273. The firm has a market capitalization of $191,160.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG (Roche) is a research-based healthcare company. The Company’s operating businesses are organized into two divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceuticals Division consists of two business segments: Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chugai. The Diagnostics Division consists of four business areas: Diabetes Care, Molecular Diagnostics, Professional Diagnostics and Tissue Diagnostics.

