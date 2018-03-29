Roche (ROG) PT Set at CHF 300 by Goldman Sachs

Roche (VTX:ROG) has been given a CHF 300 price objective by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Goldman Sachs’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 300 price target on Roche and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Jefferies Group set a CHF 290 target price on Roche and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Societe Generale set a CHF 190 target price on Roche and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. UBS reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 305 target price on Roche and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Roche has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 253.30.

Shares of ROG stock opened at CHF 219.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191,160.00 and a P/E ratio of 21.87. Roche has a twelve month low of CHF 214.30 and a twelve month high of CHF 273.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG (Roche) is a research-based healthcare company. The Company’s operating businesses are organized into two divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceuticals Division consists of two business segments: Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chugai. The Diagnostics Division consists of four business areas: Diabetes Care, Molecular Diagnostics, Professional Diagnostics and Tissue Diagnostics.

