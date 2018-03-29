Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Roche (ROG)

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Roche (VTX:ROG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, March 21st.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 262 price target on Roche and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Liberum Capital set a CHF 279 price target on Roche and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America set a CHF 275 price objective on Roche and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays set a CHF 305 target price on Roche and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 290 price target on Roche and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 253.30.

ROG stock opened at CHF 219.60 on Wednesday. Roche has a 12-month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12-month high of CHF 273. The stock has a market capitalization of $191,160.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG (Roche) is a research-based healthcare company. The Company’s operating businesses are organized into two divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceuticals Division consists of two business segments: Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chugai. The Diagnostics Division consists of four business areas: Diabetes Care, Molecular Diagnostics, Professional Diagnostics and Tissue Diagnostics.

