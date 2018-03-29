Press coverage about Rock-Tenn (NYSE:RKT) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Rock-Tenn earned a coverage optimism score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.6853785900783 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

RKT stock remained flat at $$61.97 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,980.00 and a P/E ratio of 17.12.

Get Rock-Tenn alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Rock-Tenn (RKT) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/rock-tenn-rkt-getting-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-study-shows.html.

Rock-Tenn Company Profile

Rock-Tenn Company (Rock-Tenn) is an integrated manufacturer of corrugated and consumer packaging. The Company operates in operate locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Argentina, Puerto Rico and China. Rock-Tenn has three reportable business segments: Corrugated Packaging, consisting of its containerboard mills and its corrugated converting operations; Consumer Packaging, consisting of the Company’s coated and uncoated paperboard mills, consumer packaging converting operations and merchandising display facilities, and Recycling, which consists of its recycled fiber brokerage and collection operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Rock-Tenn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rock-Tenn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.