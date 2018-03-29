Edap Tms (EDAP) vs. Rockwell Medical (RMTI) Financial Comparison

Edap Tms (NASDAQ: EDAP) and Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Edap Tms has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rockwell Medical has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Edap Tms and Rockwell Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edap Tms 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rockwell Medical 0 0 0 1 4.00

Edap Tms presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 201.72%. Rockwell Medical has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 111.13%. Given Edap Tms’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Edap Tms is more favorable than Rockwell Medical.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Edap Tms and Rockwell Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edap Tms $40.74 million 1.65 $4.25 million ($0.03) -77.31 Rockwell Medical $57.30 million 4.71 -$25.92 million ($0.51) -10.22

Edap Tms has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rockwell Medical. Edap Tms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rockwell Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.4% of Edap Tms shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.5% of Rockwell Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Rockwell Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Edap Tms and Rockwell Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edap Tms -2.12% 23.25% 12.92% Rockwell Medical -45.24% -61.67% -37.77%

Summary

Rockwell Medical beats Edap Tms on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS S.A. (EDAP) is a holding company engaged in developing and marketing the Ablatherm and Focal One devices. The Company operates two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) (including lithotripsy activities). The Company is developing HIFU technology for the treatment of certain other types of tumors. The Company also produces and commercializes medical equipment for treatment of urinary tract stones using extra-corporeal shockwave lithotripsy (ESWL) and distributes other types of urology devices in certain countries. The HIFU division is engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing of medical devices based on HIFU technology for the invasive treatment of urological and other clinical indications. The UDS division is engaged in the development, marketing, manufacturing and servicing of medical devices for the invasive diagnosis or treatment of urological disorders, urinary stones, and other clinical indications.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (Rockwell) is a biopharmaceutical company targeting end-stage renal disease (ESRD) and chronic kidney disease (CKD) with products and services for the treatment of iron deficiency, secondary hyperparathyroidism and hemodialysis. The Company operates through the hemodialysis market segment, which involves the manufacture, sale and distribution of hemodialysis products to hemodialysis clinics, including pharmaceutical, dialysis concentrates, dialysis kits and other ancillary products used in the dialysis process. The Company’s drug products include Triferic (ferric pyrophosphate citrate) and Calcitriol (Active Vitamin D) Injection. Triferic is an iron compound that is delivered to hemodialysis patients through dialysate, replacing the iron loss that occurs during their dialysis treatment. Calcitriol (active vitamin D) injection is indicated for treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism in dialysis patients.

