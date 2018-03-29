Roku Inc (ROKU) VP Sells $4,000,800.00 in Stock

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) VP Chas Smith sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $4,000,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,456,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,824,300. Roku Inc has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $58.80.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $188.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.54 million. Roku’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Roku Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Vetr upgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.90 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. OxFORD Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Roku in the third quarter worth $12,899,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the third quarter worth $9,554,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 628,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,521,000 after purchasing an additional 204,869 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the third quarter worth $3,784,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Roku by 410.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 164,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 132,395 shares during the last quarter. 10.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Roku Inc (ROKU) VP Sells $4,000,800.00 in Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/roku-inc-roku-vp-sells-4000800-00-in-stock.html.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates television streaming platform. The Company connects users to streaming content, enables content publishers to build and monetize audiences and provides advertisers with capabilities to engage consumers. Its Roku platform allows users to personalize their content selection with cable television replacement offerings and other streaming services that suit their budget and needs.

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.