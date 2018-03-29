Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “GBX 2,800” Price Target for Imperial Brands (IMB)

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,800 ($38.68) price target on Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IMB. Goldman Sachs cut Imperial Brands to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 3,610 ($49.88) to GBX 2,760 ($38.13) in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($39.38) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,275 ($45.25) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS set a GBX 3,140 ($43.38) price target on Imperial Brands and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,765 ($52.02) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Brands has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,690.63 ($50.99).

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

Shares of Imperial Brands (IMB) opened at GBX 2,407 ($33.26) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23,410.00 and a PE ratio of 1,637.41. Imperial Brands has a one year low of GBX 2,447 ($33.81) and a one year high of GBX 3,956.50 ($54.66).

In related news, insider Alison Cooper sold 26,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,385 ($32.95), for a total transaction of £639,680.85 ($883,781.22).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/royal-bank-of-canada-reiterates-gbx-2800-price-target-for-imperial-brands-imb.html.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, formerly Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is a fast-moving consumer goods company. The Company offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobaccos, papers and cigars. The Company’s segments include Growth Markets, USA, Returns Markets North, Returns Markets South and Logistics.

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.