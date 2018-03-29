Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY cut its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 67.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,194 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) traded up $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $117.42. The company had a trading volume of 260,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,091. The company has a market cap of $25,286.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $93.86 and a fifty-two week high of $135.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 18.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.87%.

In other news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 5,892 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.19, for a total value of $772,971.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,768,686.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.10, for a total value of $2,562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 807,741 shares in the company, valued at $103,471,622.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,799 shares of company stock worth $15,556,896. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is a cruise company. The Company owns and operates three global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Azamara Club Cruises (Global Brands). The Company also own joint venture interest in the German brand TUI Cruises, interest in the Spanish brand Pullmantur and interest in the Chinese brand SkySea Cruises (collectively, Partner Brands).

