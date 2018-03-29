Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) Bonds Rise 1.1% During Trading

An issue of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) bonds rose 1.1% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Thursday. The high-yield debt issue has a 3.7% coupon and will mature on March 15, 2028. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $96.81 and were trading at $95.42 last week. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel moves in its share price.

RCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,808. The firm has a market cap of $25,286.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 52 week low of $93.86 and a 52 week high of $135.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 18.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.87%.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.33, for a total value of $2,526,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 911,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,179,735.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley H. Stein sold 9,071 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total value of $1,130,609.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,799 shares of company stock worth $15,556,896. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 167.5% in the third quarter. Invictus RG now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 84,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,091,000 after acquiring an additional 23,956 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 469.1% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,496,000 after acquiring an additional 86,355 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) Bonds Rise 1.1% During Trading” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/royal-caribbean-cruises-rcl-bonds-rise-1-1-during-trading.html.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is a cruise company. The Company owns and operates three global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Azamara Club Cruises (Global Brands). The Company also own joint venture interest in the German brand TUI Cruises, interest in the Spanish brand Pullmantur and interest in the Chinese brand SkySea Cruises (collectively, Partner Brands).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.