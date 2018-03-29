Royal Hawaiian Orchards LP (OTCMKTS:NNUTU) major shareholder Farhad Fred Ebrahimi acquired 15,194 shares of Royal Hawaiian Orchards stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $34,338.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Farhad Fred Ebrahimi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Royal Hawaiian Orchards alerts:

On Thursday, January 4th, Farhad Fred Ebrahimi bought 10,114 shares of Royal Hawaiian Orchards stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $21,947.38.

On Friday, December 29th, Farhad Fred Ebrahimi bought 300 shares of Royal Hawaiian Orchards stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $660.00.

OTCMKTS:NNUTU traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.32. 8,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,692. Royal Hawaiian Orchards LP has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Royal Hawaiian Orchards LP (NNUTU) Major Shareholder Farhad Fred Ebrahimi Purchases 15,194 Shares” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/royal-hawaiian-orchards-lp-nnutu-major-shareholder-farhad-fred-ebrahimi-purchases-15194-shares.html.

Royal Hawaiian Orchards Company Profile

Royal Hawaiian Orchards, L.P. is a producer, marketer and distributor of macadamia nut-based products. The Company operates in two segments: orchards and branded products. The orchards segment includes the Company’s orchard, farming and processing operations. The branded products segment includes the development, manufacture and sale of branded products and the sale of processed kernel.

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Hawaiian Orchards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Hawaiian Orchards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.