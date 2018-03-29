RSP Permian Inc (RSPP) Shares Sold by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC decreased its position in RSP Permian Inc (NYSE:RSPP) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RSP Permian were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Folger Hill Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of RSP Permian by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Folger Hill Asset Management LP now owns 367,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,934,000 after acquiring an additional 81,600 shares in the last quarter. Tide Point Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of RSP Permian by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. Tide Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,963,563 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $79,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,690 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of RSP Permian during the fourth quarter worth $26,849,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of RSP Permian by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 261,694 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,646,000 after acquiring an additional 20,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RSP Permian during the fourth quarter worth $5,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get RSP Permian alerts:

RSP Permian Inc (NYSE:RSPP) traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $45.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,863,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,393. The company has a market capitalization of $6,205.46, a PE ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. RSP Permian Inc has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $47.17.

RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. RSP Permian had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $249.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.71 million. equities research analysts predict that RSP Permian Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RSPP. TheStreet upgraded RSP Permian from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. UBS began coverage on shares of RSP Permian in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of RSP Permian in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of RSP Permian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RSP Permian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

In other news, insider Wallace Family Partnership, Lp sold 29,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,272,162.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ted Collins, Jr. sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $1,741,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,968,851 shares in the company, valued at $330,468,250.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,500 shares of company stock worth $4,401,033 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “RSP Permian Inc (RSPP) Shares Sold by Quantitative Investment Management LLC” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/rsp-permian-inc-rspp-position-decreased-by-quantitative-investment-management-llc-updated.html.

RSP Permian Profile

RSP Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin of West Texas. The Company’s properties are located on contiguous acreage blocks in the Midland Basin, and the Delaware Basin, both sub-basins of the Permian Basin.

Receive News & Ratings for RSP Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RSP Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.