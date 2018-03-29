RSP Permian (RSPP) Downgraded by Jefferies Group

RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Group to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They presently have a $51.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Jefferies Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.33% from the stock’s previous close.

RSPP has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised RSP Permian from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. UBS assumed coverage on RSP Permian in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of RSP Permian in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered RSP Permian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RSP Permian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.89.

Shares of RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) opened at $45.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,205.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.92. RSP Permian has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $47.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $249.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.71 million. RSP Permian had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 28.88%. research analysts anticipate that RSP Permian will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RSP Permian news, insider Wallace Family Partnership, Lp sold 29,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $1,272,162.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ted Collins, Jr. sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $1,741,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,968,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,468,250.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,033. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSPP. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in RSP Permian in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in RSP Permian in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RSP Permian in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in RSP Permian in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in RSP Permian in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

About RSP Permian

RSP Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin of West Texas. The Company’s properties are located on contiguous acreage blocks in the Midland Basin, and the Delaware Basin, both sub-basins of the Permian Basin.

