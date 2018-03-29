RubleBit Trading Down 18.1% Over Last Week (RUBIT)

RubleBit (CURRENCY:RUBIT) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One RubleBit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RubleBit has a market cap of $0.00 and $2.00 worth of RubleBit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RubleBit has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RubleBit alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $119.78 or 0.01610840 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006168 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004231 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004375 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00015490 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006227 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001545 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00026791 BTC.

RubleBit Coin Profile

RubleBit (RUBIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2015. The official website for RubleBit is rublebit.com. RubleBit’s official Twitter account is @rublebit.

Buying and Selling RubleBit

RubleBit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to buy RubleBit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RubleBit must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RubleBit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RubleBit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RubleBit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.