Ruby Tuesday (RT) Earning Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Ruby Tuesday (NYSE:RT) have trended somewhat negative on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ruby Tuesday earned a media sentiment score of -0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the restaurant operator an impact score of 45.6517723506521 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Ruby Tuesday (RT) traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $2.40. 3,364,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,261. Ruby Tuesday has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.86, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

About Ruby Tuesday

Ruby Tuesday, Inc owns and operates Ruby Tuesday casual dining and Lime Fresh Mexican Grill (Lime Fresh) casual restaurants. The Company also franchises the Ruby Tuesday concept in selected domestic and international markets, and the Lime Fresh concept in selected domestic markets. Its segments include Ruby Tuesday concept and Lime Fresh concept.

