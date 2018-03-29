Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Rush Enterprises operates the largest network of Peterbilt heavy-duty truck dealerships in North America and John Deere construction equipment dealerships in Texas and Michigan. Their current operations include a network of dealerships located in Texas, California, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico and Michigan. These dealerships provide an integrated, one-stop source for the retail sale of new and used heavy-duty trucks and construction equipment; aftermarket parts, service and body shop facilities; and a wide array of financial services. “

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

RUSHA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Rush Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BidaskClub cut Rush Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Rush Enterprises from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rush Enterprises presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.80.

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $41.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,629.97, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. Rush Enterprises has a 12-month low of $31.67 and a 12-month high of $55.40.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 3.65%. research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Rush Enterprises declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 16.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,012,000 after acquiring an additional 30,429 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,953,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,618,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,227,000 after acquiring an additional 48,762 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 14.1% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,816,000 after acquiring an additional 36,914 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Trust Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/rush-enterprises-rusha-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc is an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services. The Company operates through the Truck Segment, which includes its operation of a regional network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the name Rush Truck Centers. Through its Rush Truck Centers, it offers services, including retail sales of new and used commercial vehicles, aftermarket parts sales, service and repair facilities, financing, leasing and rental, and insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.