Safeguard Scientifics (SFE) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

News coverage about Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Safeguard Scientifics earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the asset manager an impact score of 46.5060893960866 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE SFE) opened at $12.55 on Thursday. Safeguard Scientifics has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $258.10, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The asset manager reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.14. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.07) EPS. analysts expect that Safeguard Scientifics will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SFE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “mkt perform” rating and set a $13.25 target price on shares of Safeguard Scientifics in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Safeguard Scientifics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Safeguard Scientifics in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings in Fintech sector. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

