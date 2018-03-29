Shares of Safestyle UK PLC (LON:SFE) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 80.90 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 83 ($1.15), with a volume of 2423749 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83 ($1.15).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.76) target price on shares of Safestyle UK in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Get Safestyle UK alerts:

The company has a market cap of $80.80 and a P/E ratio of 461.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Safestyle UK’s previous dividend of $3.75. This represents a yield of 8.72%.

In related news, insider Michael John Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.36), for a total transaction of £17,100 ($23,625.31).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/safestyle-uk-sfe-hits-new-52-week-low-at-80-90.html.

Safestyle UK Company Profile

Safestyle UK plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the sale, manufacture and installation of replacement un-plasticized poly vinyl chloride (PVCu) windows and doors for the United Kingdom homeowner market. The Company’s segment includes the sale, design, manufacture, installation and maintenance of domestic, double-glazed, replacement windows and doors.

Receive News & Ratings for Safestyle UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestyle UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.