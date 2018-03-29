SagaCoin (SAGA) Trading 25.5% Lower This Week

SagaCoin (CURRENCY:SAGA) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 29th. SagaCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $65,718.00 worth of SagaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SagaCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00014388 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Cryptohub and Stocks.Exchange. In the last week, SagaCoin has traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.56 or 0.00625998 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006347 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000672 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000593 BTC.

FirstCoin (FRST) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004281 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003461 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001473 BTC.

SagaCoin Coin Profile

SagaCoin (CRYPTO:SAGA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2017. SagaCoin’s total supply is 4,003,352 coins and its circulating supply is 1,903,352 coins. The official website for SagaCoin is sagacoin.net. SagaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Saga_Coin.

SagaCoin Coin Trading

SagaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptohub. It is not currently possible to purchase SagaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SagaCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SagaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

