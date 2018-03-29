Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,475 Hospital Co. of America (HCA)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Hospital Co. of America (NYSE:HCA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its stake in Hospital Co. of America by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hospital Co. of America by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,046,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,793,000 after acquiring an additional 345,243 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hospital Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $7,698,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Hospital Co. of America by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,660,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Hospital Co. of America by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Hospital Co. of America news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 49,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $5,052,547.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,284,841.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 58,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $5,526,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,850,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 479,918 shares of company stock valued at $48,186,093 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hospital Co. of America (HCA) traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.34. 506,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128,860. Hospital Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $71.18 and a fifty-two week high of $106.84. The stock has a market cap of $34,091.12, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.58, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Hospital Co. of America (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Hospital Co. of America had a net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 49.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Hospital Co. of America will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Hospital Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.57%.

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hospital Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Hospital Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup upgraded Hospital Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hospital Co. of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hospital Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hospital Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.05.

About Hospital Co. of America

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

