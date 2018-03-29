Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases New Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. BTIM Corp. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Chemung Canal Trust Co. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHW. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $473.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $486.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Sunday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.00.

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE SHW) traded up $6.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $391.27. 123,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,989. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1-year low of $306.05 and a 1-year high of $435.15. The company has a market capitalization of $36,725.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 50.59% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.48%.

In related news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $306,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company (Sherwin-Williams) is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of paint, coatings and related products. The Company’s segments are Paint Stores Group, Consumer Group, Global Finishes Group, Latin America Coatings Group and Administrative. The Paint Stores Group markets and sells Sherwin-Williams branded architectural paint and coatings, protective and marine products, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) product finishes and related items.

