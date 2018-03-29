Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Barclays

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price increased by research analysts at Barclays from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, March 21st, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Barclays’ price objective points to a potential upside of 22.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CRM. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Vetr upgraded shares of Salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.91.

CRM stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.04. 1,750,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,938,840. The company has a market cap of $82,204.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 671.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $81.55 and a 1-year high of $128.87.

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Salesforce.com had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce.com will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce.com news, insider Maria Martinez sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.61, for a total value of $96,453.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,694.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.47, for a total value of $36,423.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,474,224.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 313,168 shares of company stock worth $36,090,151. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce.com by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce.com by 204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

