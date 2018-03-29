Salesforce.com (CRM) Insider Sells $1,989,613.28 in Stock

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) insider Mark J. Hawkins sold 16,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $1,989,613.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,024.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) opened at $112.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $81.55 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The company has a market capitalization of $85,932.04, a P/E ratio of 664.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce.com will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Salesforce.com from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Vetr lowered Salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.78 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Salesforce.com from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Cowen upped their price target on Salesforce.com from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.91.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce.com by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

