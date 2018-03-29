Independent Research Reiterates “€45.00” Price Target for Salzgitter (ETR:SZG)

Independent Research set a €45.00 ($55.56) price target on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €47.00 ($58.02) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Goldman Sachs set a €58.00 ($71.60) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($51.85) price target on Salzgitter and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup set a €50.00 ($61.73) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($46.91) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €43.87 ($54.16).

Shares of Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) opened at €40.23 ($49.67) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,540.00 and a PE ratio of 15.78. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of €29.74 ($36.72) and a twelve month high of €52.40 ($64.69).

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology business units. The Strip Steel business unit manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel, cold-rolled steel, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

