Sappi (SPPJY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.25 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SAPPI LTD -ADR is the world ‘s leading producer of coated fine paper. They hold major market shares in Europe, North America and Africa. They have customers in over 100 countries worldwide. Their manufacturing operations span eight countries on three continents. “

Sappi stock opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3,397.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16. Sappi has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Sappi had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 5.85%. analysts predict that Sappi will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Sappi Company Profile

Sappi Limited is a woodfiber company focused on providing graphic/printing papers, packaging and specialty papers, dissolving wood pulp (DWP), as well as products in adjacent fields, including nanocellulose and lignosulfonate. The Company’s segments include North America, Europe and Southern Africa. Its range of graphic paper products is used by printers in the production of books, brochures, magazines, catalogues, direct mail and various other print applications; packaging and specialty papers are used in the manufacture of such products as soup sachets, carry bags, cosmetic and confectionery packaging, boxes for agricultural products for export, tissue wadding for household tissue products and casting release papers used by suppliers to the fashion, textiles, automobile and household industries, and DWP products are used around the world by converters to create viscose fiber for clothing and textiles, pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of consumer and household products.

